Luke Campbell’s silence on the Vivergo closure is deafening - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The silence from Hull mayor Luke Campbell on the Vivergo bioethanol plant debacle, August 21, has been deafening, not what was expected from our newly elected mayor.

Many of the employees at the plant will, presumably, have voted for him, he has let them and himself down very badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He should have been at the forefront of the campaign trying to save the plant, securing local jobs and businesses should be one of his top priorities, saying and doing nothing should not be an option.

Luke Campbell is the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Maybe he doesn't agree with climate change and the green economy, but securing well paid jobs and well run businesses should be his priority to make Hull a top rated business hub, whether it's green technology or any other type of business.