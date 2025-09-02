Luke Campbell’s silence on the Vivergo closure is deafening - Yorkshire Post Letters
The silence from Hull mayor Luke Campbell on the Vivergo bioethanol plant debacle, August 21, has been deafening, not what was expected from our newly elected mayor.
Many of the employees at the plant will, presumably, have voted for him, he has let them and himself down very badly.
He should have been at the forefront of the campaign trying to save the plant, securing local jobs and businesses should be one of his top priorities, saying and doing nothing should not be an option.
Maybe he doesn't agree with climate change and the green economy, but securing well paid jobs and well run businesses should be his priority to make Hull a top rated business hub, whether it's green technology or any other type of business.
We need the Hull mayor to step up to the plate and secure long term funding for jobs and businesses to invest in the area and thrive. Don't put your head in the sand Luke, stand up for local people and traders, make your mayoral duties count, or you may not get a second term.