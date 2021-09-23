Lycra-clad cyclists lack awareness of other road users – Yorkshire Post Letters

The beahviour of cyclists continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

WHAT is it about a fabric that turns sensible adults into inconsiderate testosterone-fuelled lunatics?

Weekends see families enjoying the countryside with children learning the skills to ride bikes safely, with patient adults front and rear to ensure they learn the dangers of cycling and respect other road users.

Cars are laden with mountain bikes to enjoy the many forest trails where they are free to indulge their activities without impacting on others who may prefer peace and quiet.

Have events like the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire contributed to inconsiderate cycling on the region's roads?

Then there are the lycra-clad ‘psycholists’ hurtling along, two abreast, sometimes creating a 100 metre phalanx which no car can pass without endangering themselves or others.

This loss of spacial awareness continues when they stop for sustenance as they abandon their cycles, restricting the passage of pedestrians, and sprawl over cafe tables and consume at most a coffee and bun before continuing on their quest to inconvenience as many as possible in the return to their homes.

It wouldn’t be so bad if they actually benefited the local economy.

But owing to the lycra, any purchases would create even more strange bulges adding to the disconcerting body shapes this fabric already creates!