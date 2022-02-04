Macmillan’s thanks on World Cancer Day – Yorkshire Post Letters

Macmillan has thanked its charity fundraisers in Yorkshire on World Cancer Day.

THANK you to all the people across Yorkshire who supported Macmillan’s Yorkshire Appeal in 2021, your generosity has raised £410,000 for people diagnosed with cancer.

This money will go directly towards funding our Macmillan services in the region and provide vital support to the 179,000 people living with cancer here in Yorkshire.

This money could help pay for over 12,800 hours of Macmillan nursing, helping people with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support. It can also keep the Macmillan Support Line, our expert phone service based in Shipley, running for over 12 weeks.

No matter the size of your donation or fundraising, please know that every penny will make a difference to people living with cancer.

We know these are still uncertain and worrying times for people living with cancer and we are still here to provide support when people need it because of the generosity of our supporters.

So again, on behalf of myself and the whole Macmillan team in Yorkshire, thank you.