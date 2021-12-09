Make vaccine mandatory to save NHS this Christmas – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do vaccines need to become mandatory in order to protect the NHS?

MY son, daughter-in-law and grandson are all doctors working in the NHS hospitals.

They are fed up to the back teeth, as are many of their colleagues, with unvaccinated patients with Covid who are taking up beds that prevent patients with other serious illnesses being treated. My grandson, in particular, is now two years qualified and was hoping to train as a surgeon, but he has spent nearly the whole of the last two years looking after patients with Covid.

When will the unvaccinated realise the harm they are doing to the rest of the UK population?

Mandatory vaccination is the only way to solve the appalling behaviour of these selfish individuals.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

TODAY’S GP claims to be at breaking point due to a heavy workload. Good job they were not practising 60 years ago when our local GP in Derbyshire, operating a one man practice, held daily surgeries (except Sunday), made home visits, assisted at births and responded to emergency call outs during the night and at weekends.

That was a heavy workload, fulfilling his vocation, and he didn’t earn £2,000 per week.