Marching for Palestine does not make people antisemites - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Inns Court, Royal Hillsborough, Co. Down, N. Ireland.

‘From the river to the sea’ refers to a democratic state with Israelis and Palestinians living together in an attempted harmony. Why do people twist things and deliberately misinterpret what people say?

How is it that people marching for peace are perceived as warmongers? ‘War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength’.

People marching in London holding Palestinian flags are not Hamas supporters. The Palestinian flag dates from about 1916. Hamas didn't exist in 1916. So how can waving a Palestinian flag on a march in London signify support for Hamas?

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally in central London. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

This is all about divide and rule. It's also about the power establishment controlling information and distorting information deliberately so that anyone can be denigrated and people are left befuddled, scared of what to say and confused about what to do. It's deliberate.

Get the people divided into polar opposites. Get them at each other's throats. Silence and censor them to infinity. Achieve this and no one will be addressing the underlying issues at play. This is what it's all about. Anyone criticising Israel is labelled an anti-semite. That's the Israel today where IDF soldiers are posting online their own war crimes, and committing mass starvation by blocking all food aid from getting into Gaza, to mention just two aspects of a continuing mass slaughter of Palestinians.

But people who criticise Israel for committing these crimes and tolerating these crimes are anti-semites, apparently. What effect on society do people think this has? Do you think it might make people think twice about criticising Israel?

Do you possibly think this might be the sole reason people are being labelled anti-semites for criticising Israel?

‘How do we prevent criticism of Israel? Label anyone who criticises Israel as an anti-semite. That'll work!’ And it does work. That's the depressing thing.