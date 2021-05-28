Martin Bashir and Panorama affair show need for better BBC control - Yorkshire Post letters

ONE thing intrigues me about the fallout from the Panorama affair – Martin Bashir says that the forged bank statements were not relevant to Princess Diana agreeing to be interviewed by him. So why did he go to the trouble of having them made and what for?

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AS a licence fee paying person, it is time some better control was undertaken of the BBC in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal. Add to this the cost of us being part of Eurovision Song Contest when they obviously do not want us to be part of it all.

From: Geoffrey Brooking, Havant, Hampshire.

SURELY the time has now come to ditch the BBC licence fee for a subscription option?