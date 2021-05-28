Martin Bashir and Panorama affair show need for better BBC control - Yorkshire Post letters

ONE thing intrigues me about the fallout from the Panorama affair – Martin Bashir says that the forged bank statements were not relevant to Princess Diana agreeing to be interviewed by him. So why did he go to the trouble of having them made and what for?
From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.
AS a licence fee paying person, it is time some better control was undertaken of the BBC in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal. Add to this the cost of us being part of Eurovision Song Contest when they obviously do not want us to be part of it all.
From: Geoffrey Brooking, Havant, Hampshire.
SURELY the time has now come to ditch the BBC licence fee for a subscription option?
They try to indoctrinate us all with their politically correct nonsense. Add to that the Diana scandal and it is time for them to compete in the real world rather than subject law-abiding citizens to what is fast becoming a stealth tax nightmare.