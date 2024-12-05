Mayor Ben Houchen is talking a load of nonsense about Linthorpe Road cycle-way - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr Baxter, Dock Street, Middlesbrough.

A lot of nonsense has been talked about the existing Linthorpe Road cycle-way. It is "hated" according to Mayor Houchen, yet, narrow and substandard though it is, it increased cycling by around 10 per cent in a month.

The cycle lane also made walking more pleasant and safer on Linthorpe Road because the traffic was further away. These are not benefits that would occur to Mayor Houchen, who never cycles and rarely walks.

The removal of the existing lane has nothing to do with minor accidents, as we have often read. If we were so concerned about injury we would do more to enforce existing speed limits in the town. It's equally disingenuous to talk about emergency vehicles when so little is done to prevent illegal parking of vehicles of ever-increasing wheelbase.

