Mayor Ben Houchen is talking a load of nonsense about Linthorpe Road cycle-way - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST
From: Mr Baxter, Dock Street, Middlesbrough.

A lot of nonsense has been talked about the existing Linthorpe Road cycle-way. It is "hated" according to Mayor Houchen, yet, narrow and substandard though it is, it increased cycling by around 10 per cent in a month.

The cycle lane also made walking more pleasant and safer on Linthorpe Road because the traffic was further away. These are not benefits that would occur to Mayor Houchen, who never cycles and rarely walks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The removal of the existing lane has nothing to do with minor accidents, as we have often read. If we were so concerned about injury we would do more to enforce existing speed limits in the town. It's equally disingenuous to talk about emergency vehicles when so little is done to prevent illegal parking of vehicles of ever-increasing wheelbase.

Ben Houchen speaks at the Conservative Party General Election manifesto launch in June. PIC: James Manning/PA Wireplaceholder image
Ben Houchen speaks at the Conservative Party General Election manifesto launch in June. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

When the existing lane is removed, it is important that work begins immediately on a replacement. No delays. As Mayor Cooke says, Middlesbrough Council have indeed followed the correct procedures. Following the Executive decision, should it be approved, Mayor Houchen needs to move quickly even though his instincts will be to find new reasons to delay.

Related topics:Ben HouchenMayorMiddlesbroughYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice