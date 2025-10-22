Mel Stride's hypocrisy is both astonishing and shameless - Yorkshire Post Letters
Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride's website says 'The need to protect our environment for future generations was one of the reasons Mel got into politics in the first place'. It continues saying that in 2019, as a government minister he supported 'the UK in becoming the first major economy in the world to legislate for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050'.
In March 2020 he stated: 'The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rightly led to the Government reviewing how we source our energy supplies. We need to be more self-reliant than we have been to date, going further and faster to produce renewable energy here in the UK. There was always going to have to be a shift away from importing gas in order to meet our net zero ambitions by 2050 but this must now happen as a matter of urgency. It is no longer simply an environmental issue - energy independence should be viewed as part of our national security. Soaring gas and oil prices are also hitting family finances hard, with pensioners and poorer people among the worst affected, and increasing our domestic supply of energy will help bring prices down.'
Later that year, as Chair of the Treasury Select Committee, he addressed the Climate Assembly UK, which had been set up by all six Commons select committees, saying: 'I was very proud that in 2019 the UK became the first major economy to legislate for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.'
The Climate Assembly report stressed the need to: 'forge a cross-party consensus that allows for certainty, long-term planning and a phased transition'. It continued: 'This is not the time nor the issue for scoring party political points'.
We all know that the high cost of our electricity is still due to the high cost of gas. Despite this, at the Tory party conference this year Mel Stride said: 'Finally, the Conservatives will scrap the costly and ineffective green subsidies being pushed by Ed Miliband, freeing the taxpayer and the public finances from his eco-experimentation and Net Zero by 2050 zealotry'.
Mel Stride's hypocrisy is both astonishing and shameless. His and his party leader Kemi Badenoch's willingness to break the 'cross-party consensus' and jeopardise 'future generations' by cynically attempting to score 'party political points' is nothing short of despicable.