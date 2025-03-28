Message from farmers to the public needs to change - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Foster, Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who has spent most of my career in agricultural further and higher education, across four agricultural colleges in the UK, I have grave concerns about the impact the IHT issue will have – is already having in terms of the recruitment and retention of young people to the industry.

The farming demographic is desperately in need of skilled new young entrants who have been properly trained in the basics and received the necessary education to meet the demands of modern farming practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is becoming very evident that the huge efforts our farmers are making currently to raise awareness of the challenges they face in responding to the Governments IHT policy amongst other ill thought through strategies, is not resonating favourably with the public at large. Public perception is being negatively impacted by the current tactics of the NFU and its members.

Farmers protest in Whitehall, London, over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The critical importance of food production and security must be safeguarded at all costs. Our young farmers are faced with the knowledge and uncertainty that they may inherit the family farm when a large tax bill has first to be settled often from a very limited cash flow situation.

This is creating huge uncertainty and some real issues of health and wellbeing. Potential new young entrants to the industry are being ‘turned off’ by all the negative rhetoric around farming including the ongoing conflict with the environmental demands of the government and all the uncertainty that brings.

The land-based colleges and universities now delivering the education and training are seeing a fall off in numbers applying for agriculture courses and will suffer themselves as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad