Message from farmers to the public needs to change - Yorkshire Post Letters
As someone who has spent most of my career in agricultural further and higher education, across four agricultural colleges in the UK, I have grave concerns about the impact the IHT issue will have – is already having in terms of the recruitment and retention of young people to the industry.
The farming demographic is desperately in need of skilled new young entrants who have been properly trained in the basics and received the necessary education to meet the demands of modern farming practices.
It is becoming very evident that the huge efforts our farmers are making currently to raise awareness of the challenges they face in responding to the Governments IHT policy amongst other ill thought through strategies, is not resonating favourably with the public at large. Public perception is being negatively impacted by the current tactics of the NFU and its members.
The critical importance of food production and security must be safeguarded at all costs. Our young farmers are faced with the knowledge and uncertainty that they may inherit the family farm when a large tax bill has first to be settled often from a very limited cash flow situation.
This is creating huge uncertainty and some real issues of health and wellbeing. Potential new young entrants to the industry are being ‘turned off’ by all the negative rhetoric around farming including the ongoing conflict with the environmental demands of the government and all the uncertainty that brings.
The land-based colleges and universities now delivering the education and training are seeing a fall off in numbers applying for agriculture courses and will suffer themselves as a result.
The future of agriculture in the UK is all about the next generation of highly skilled and motivated young people. Without them there is a real risk of a serious decline in food production and importantly our nation's food security. We must focus much more on our longer-term food stability. In my opinion the message now going out to the public needs an urgent change in narrative. We need the public’s full support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.