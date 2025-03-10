Migrants would stop coming here if they found out how much of a hole the country is in - Yorkshire Post Letters
I note that the Prime Minister is still trying to reduce or stop illegal migration to the UK by seeking out the criminal gangs abetting channel crossings. I think the government needs to try a new tactic: Advertise in the countries where the migrants are coming from just what a hole they are coming to.
If you look at the environment, our rivers and seas are full of untreated human excrement and potentially lethal bacteria; illegal waste tips are being opened up and down the country with water courses being polluted or poisoned and the air becoming toxic; fly tipping is rife; in towns and cities there is air pollution from vehicles; parts of the country are subject to flooding or drought more frequently.
Economically, the country is in a mess: the Treasury owes billions of pounds in debt; the population have been living under austerity measures for 15 years.
Decent housing is unaffordable; there isn't enough social housing; the only housing available to many people is subject to damp and mould or dangerous cladding - hence an increase in homelessness.
Over eight million adults and nearly five million children are living in poverty. Many children go to school hungry; some do not even have a bed to sleep in at home; many families live in the cold because they cannot afford to pay for heating; over three million people rely on food banks and food parcels to eat; families are living in clothes from charity shops.
The healthcare system is at a breaking point. A&E services are overwhelmed; hospital buildings are falling apart; it is impossible to see a GP; many people have no access to dental care. The Social Care system is struggling to cope.
No sane person would spend every penny they have and risk life and limb to come to the UK. Anyone with any sense would leave the UK if they could afford to.