Migrants would stop coming here if they found out how much of a hole the country is in - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

I note that the Prime Minister is still trying to reduce or stop illegal migration to the UK by seeking out the criminal gangs abetting channel crossings. I think the government needs to try a new tactic: Advertise in the countries where the migrants are coming from just what a hole they are coming to.

If you look at the environment, our rivers and seas are full of untreated human excrement and potentially lethal bacteria; illegal waste tips are being opened up and down the country with water courses being polluted or poisoned and the air becoming toxic; fly tipping is rife; in towns and cities there is air pollution from vehicles; parts of the country are subject to flooding or drought more frequently.

Economically, the country is in a mess: the Treasury owes billions of pounds in debt; the population have been living under austerity measures for 15 years.

Decent housing is unaffordable; there isn't enough social housing; the only housing available to many people is subject to damp and mould or dangerous cladding - hence an increase in homelessness.

Over eight million adults and nearly five million children are living in poverty. Many children go to school hungry; some do not even have a bed to sleep in at home; many families live in the cold because they cannot afford to pay for heating; over three million people rely on food banks and food parcels to eat; families are living in clothes from charity shops.

The healthcare system is at a breaking point. A&E services are overwhelmed; hospital buildings are falling apart; it is impossible to see a GP; many people have no access to dental care. The Social Care system is struggling to cope.