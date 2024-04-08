Misrepresentation of what I said on dualling of the A64 - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST

I'd just like to clarify the points made in the letter by Richard Smithson which are based on a misrepresentation of what I actually said.

The 'Pipe Dream' comment was in response to a comment made by a Liberal Democrat councillor, who only wanted the A64 dualled if it went all the way to Malton. He wanted that to include passing through the Area of Natural Beauty, as well as a full movements junction at Malton. All fine ambitions of course, but the only way we’d get there is in stages.

My comment was in relation to this, not in relation to the campaign I'm working on and have done so for many years.

Related topics:A64Kevin HollinrakeLiberal DemocratYorkshire PostMaltonThirsk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.