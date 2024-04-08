Misrepresentation of what I said on dualling of the A64 - Yorkshire Post Letters

I'd just like to clarify the points made in the letter by Richard Smithson which are based on a misrepresentation of what I actually said.

The 'Pipe Dream' comment was in response to a comment made by a Liberal Democrat councillor, who only wanted the A64 dualled if it went all the way to Malton. He wanted that to include passing through the Area of Natural Beauty, as well as a full movements junction at Malton. All fine ambitions of course, but the only way we’d get there is in stages.