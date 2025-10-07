More need to wake up to the fact that Israel is committing genocide - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton, Bywater, Castleford.

Mr Mike Baldwin (24/09/25) pulls no punches when he accuses the British government of being complicit in Gaza genocide, it is hard to disagree. The Israelis will of course accuse Mr Baldwin and those agreeing with him of being complicit in the October 7 Hamas terrorist atrocity, the standard Israeli and IDF propaganda line.

For many in the UK this is followed without question especially in the Conservative party and in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Israelis and Benyamin Netanyahu repeat that there is no starvation in Gaza, contrast this with what two government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have openly said use starvation as a means of 'encouraging Gazans to voluntarily emigrate'.

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza, by vehicle and on foot. PIC: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Defence minister Gallant has described Palestinians as human animals. Many international doctors in Gaza, from the UK, US, France, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden have called out against the starvation policy by the Israelis. They surely recognise starvation when they see it.

British doctor Victoria Rose in a bomb hit hospital described the utter carnage, with starving children being victims of bombing wounds and blisters.

In Israel there are some lonely voices accusing the government there of Genocide in Gaza, Dr Omar Bartov comes to mind as Mr Baldwin points out.

He has served in the Israeli Defence Forces. You will see in contrast comments in the Daily Telegraph describing the international doctors of being duped Hamas backers. Hard to credit.

The Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said ‘There are no innocent civilians in Gaza’, says it all. He has been pictured writing messages on bombs to be dropped in Gaza killing civilians, children included.

What might worry the Israelis is that Donald Trump might come to regard them as a liability, and withdraw support. A growing number of American politicians are speaking out against the Israelis and their actions in Gaza.

Senator Bernie Sanders has said that they are committing genocide, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene a long time Donald Trump has also used the word genocide, as has House minority whip Katherine Clark.

