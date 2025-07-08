More people buying electric cars is to be welcomed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

The independent Climate Change Committee’s latest report brings welcome news that more people than ever are buying electric cars and installing heat pumps, a clear sign this country is powering ahead on the journey to net‑zero.

Electric vehicles now represent almost one-in-five new car purchases (19 per cent in 2024), and the number of EVs is roughly doubling every two years. While new EVs are still slightly pricier upfront, price parity is looming, forecast between 2026 and 2028, and already second‑hand EVs often cost less than petrol versions. They’re also significantly cheaper to run, thanks to fuel savings.

Meanwhile, electric heat pump adoption surged by over 50 per cent last year, helped by government grants and relaxed planning rules. Heat pumps are far more efficient than gas boilers, typically delivering 3–4 units of heat for each unit of electricity, although high electricity prices remain a barrier. The CCC has called for rebalancing taxes to make electricity cheaper than gas to accelerate this switch.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband. PIC: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has responded positively to the report, thanking the CCC and reaffirming the government’s commitment to bringing down bills and making clean technologies affordable. He has pledged over £30bn annually in renewable and green‑energy investments and urged major companies to align with net‑zero goals.

Under this Labour Government, substantial policy milestones have already been passed: lifting the de‑facto ban on onshore wind, embedding the clean‑heat market mechanism, reinstating the 2030 combustion‑engine car ban, and steering through a clean‑power plan.

The CCC now regards 38 per cent of the emissions reductions needed by 2030 as backed by "credible" policies, a marked improvement from 25 per cent two years ago.

Our net‑zero pathway is becoming ever clearer. But it hinges on urgent action to reduce electricity costs. As the CCC warns, continued reliance on fossil fuels not only delays climate action but also leaves households vulnerable to energy price volatility.

In short, the UK is making real progress: emissions are down by over 50 per cent since 1990, EVs and heat pumps are entering mainstream use, and government policies are gaining traction. But the transition must accelerate, powered by fairer electricity prices and sustained public investment.