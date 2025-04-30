Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

Sir Ken Morrison must be turning in his grave at Morrisons’ plans to close many of their in-store cafes.

Morrisons argue that the cafes are not profitable enough.

Clearly, the CEO of Morrisons supermarkets doesn’t understand the importance of the cafes as part of their customer service. For many customers, part of the whole shopping experience of going to Morrisons includes having a meal or snack in the cafe. For others it is a daily meeting place.

The statue of Sir Ken Morrison outside Morrisons head office in Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson