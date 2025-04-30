Morrisons cafe closures would horrify Sir Ken: Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 30th Apr 2025
Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

Sir Ken Morrison must be turning in his grave at Morrisons’ plans to close many of their in-store cafes.

Morrisons argue that the cafes are not profitable enough.

Clearly, the CEO of Morrisons supermarkets doesn’t understand the importance of the cafes as part of their customer service. For many customers, part of the whole shopping experience of going to Morrisons includes having a meal or snack in the cafe. For others it is a daily meeting place.

The statue of Sir Ken Morrison outside Morrisons head office in Bradford. PIC: Tony JohnsonThe statue of Sir Ken Morrison outside Morrisons head office in Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson
If Morrisons close their cafes they will lose customers to their competitors. Morrisons should reconsider the plans to close many of their cafes. Cafe users should complain to Morrisons’ head office.

