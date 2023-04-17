All Sections
Morrisons supermarket needs to improve its price label design - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr. S. B. Oliver, Churchill Grove, Heckmondwike.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

I was interested in the letter from Dave Ellis (The Yorkshire Post, April 6) about poor customer service at Morrisons.

It ignited with me a similar problem with Morrisons that has bugged me for years. It is with the appalling system of the printing on the shelf-edge-labels (SELs).

The standard SEL is about 37mm high and 75mm wide (or wider). The price is in large figures on the right but the product description/size/weight is top left and the lettering is only 2mm high.

Most Popular
'Morrisons has an appalling system of on the shelf-edge-labels'.

There is a small ‘price per kg/100ml’ at bottom left but this lettering is even worse at just 1mm high in the example I have. The stores are filled with this type of label in every section.

I don't know why they choose to allow such small print when the label is usually more than 75 per cent empty - therefore with plenty of space to triple the size of lettering on the description.

I have quite good eyesight but trying to read these labels on the bottom shelf is quite a task. It must be much more difficult for many shoppers with poor eyesight and/or possibly a mobility problem as well.

The late Sir Ken Morrison would have spotted this inadequate labelling pretty quickly on his store visits and I can't fathom why no-one else at Morrisons hasn't taken steps to improve this quite unsuitable type of labelling with every item in store.

I hope that MD David Potts instructs their marketing and sales management (and store managers) to get re-educated on the benefits of having customer-friendly point-of-sale messages that are simple and easy to read and comprehend.

The labelling system in Aldi is far superior - so could this be partly why they have overtaken Morrisons in the market share table?

