MPs must start listening to the electorate over Brexit - Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Gaunt, Liversedge.

FOLLOWING the article by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves (The Yorkshire Post, June 19), I think she must have got her question the wrong way round. I voted to remain in 2016 but accepted that the majority voted to leave the EU.

Boris Johnson is still promising a no-deal Brexit on October 31 if he becomes Prime Minister and is unable to secure concessions from the EU.

The British people not only voted to leave the EU in 2016; this was confirmed in the general election in 2017, and confirmed yet again in the recent European elections, so whose voices are not being listened to?

I respectfully suggest that Ms Reeves, and all other MPs who said they would respect the will of the British people, start listening to those voices who have shown on three occasions that they wish to leave the EU.

They are paid to make decisions or is this simply a case that they are either, unwilling, unable or lack the competency to deliver what the people want? It’s time our voices were heard on Brexit.

From: Brian Johnston, Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, Leeds.

THE first priority of the new Tory leader is to deliver Brexit, followed by a general election, but not before deselecting those Tory Remain MPs who tried to thwart Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, June 21).

There should be an attempt to seek a pact with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party to see off Labour. In Labour Leave constituencies, where the Tories have no chance, they should stand aside, and let the Brexit Party have a real go at Labour.

The lesson from the Peterborough by-election was the split between the right/centre right vote which would mean Jeremy Corbyn sneaking into Downing Street by the back door in coalition with the SNP.

Mr Corbyn has now shown he is no statesman, and not fit to be PM. Forever the eternal protester, he is more at home on some protest march, believing the poor get richer by making the rich poorer. The Tories must deliver a clean Brexit, or face oblivion, and the nightmare of a Corbynista government running the country.

From: A Hague, Bellbrooke Grove, Harehills, Leeds.

WHAT most people have not realised is that the biggest deterrent our MPs have to Brexit is that their workload will double as they take over responsibilities from the EU.

The word ‘democracy’ is not in their vocabulary, as self-interest rules now.