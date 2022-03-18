Picture: Getty.

IT is hard to imagine anything more insulting to the public in the midst of a cost of living crisis than the news that MPs – including Boris Johnson, whose ongoing suitability for the post of PM has been called repeatedly into question by many – have been awarded a £2k pay increase.

The public already have the impression that MPs with their generous expenses, subsidised lifestyles and £84k salaries – not forgetting in many cases their privileged backgrounds and cushy second jobs – live in a cosseted world that has little in common with the people they claim to represent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently discovered my own MP Philip Davies to be a man of extraordinary rudeness I would not want to see a penny more of public money going his way.

Calls to reform the body responsible for MPs’ pay, Ipsa, would of course be met by howls of objection from MPs, despite it being supposedly independent from them.