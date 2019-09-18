MPs who defect to rival parties should face automatic ‘recall’ by-elections – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THE potential recall of MPs should apply to political actions that cut across constituents’ expectations, not just to the inactions or behaviour of those such as Jared O’Mara. All MPs who cross the floor should be considered for recall (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 14).

jared O'Mara is the controversial Sheffield Hallam MP.

That MPs – our so called ‘representatives’ – consider they have a right to change their political allegiance without the blessings of their constituents, and not even consider that they might have a view, is completely unacceptable and contrary to moral decency. But that’s the way of some politicians now.

There are exceptions of course, but most people vote for a preferred political party and that party’s policies.

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith has switched from Labour to the Lib Dems.

But the chance of the O’Mara matter, and the other issues, becoming law are probably nil because turkeys never vote for Christmas.

From; Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

DO not blame Sheffield Hallam voters for electing useless MP Jared O’Mara (Feedback, The Yorkshire Post, September 16).

I hesitate to speak so unkindly of a man who has had mental and physical health problems, but his attitude to what amounts to dereliction of duty as an MP precludes any sympathy.

Before the 2017 election, I spoke to Labour voters who were baffled by his nomination but whose principles prevented them from voting for any other party. The blame lies firmly at the door of the Labour Party members who selected him ahead of a more qualified contender.

Fearful of EU poll hostility

From: Glyn Wild, Highfield Terrace, Swinton, Malton.

I HAVE been saddened that so many of your correspondents who voted to leave the EU have been so hostile towards those with a different point of view.

The 2016 referendum was not a winner takes all boxing match, but an attempt to gauge the feelings of the country as a whole. In the event 17.4 million (52 per cent) voted leave and 16.1 million (48 per cent) voted to stay, not the overwhelming majority some claim.

For such a momentous decision, it would have made sense to have had proper arrangements in place first and to have put aside narrow party politics to gain a cross-party consensus.

Sadly our politicians did not choose this route and we are now in the current mess with both a divided country and divided government and no proper solution in sight.