John Buckley, Newby, Scarborough.

I was very sad to read about the sudden death of the former Yorkshire Post journalist, Andrew Norfolk (Andrew Norfolk: Man who exposed Rotherham grooming scandal dies aged 60, The Yorkshire Post, May 15).

He was a great investigative journalist and there are many people who will be grateful for his dedication and tenacity in pursuing truth and exposing injustice and corruption.

Andrew will always be remembered as the dogged journalist who listened to the heartbreaking stories of the children who were sexually abused in Rotherham by gangs of men of Pakistani heritage.

Journalist Andrew Norfolk

These were and remain uncomfortable truths that are still difficult to understand.

Andrew deservedly received the Paul Foot prize and the Orwell prize for investigative journalism.

I first met Andrew when he was a cub reporter for the Scarborough Evening News in the early 1990s.

This was a daily newspaper that served the small town of Scarborough and the surrounding area.

It is fair to say that it was sometimes a struggle to find newsworthy items to fill the pages.

Andrew’s bread and butter stories often concerned, shall we say, the “goings on” at the local council but these were interspersed with human interest articles.

One that stands out for me is a two page spread about a very modest war hero - a Spitfire pilot who had made Scarborough his home.

Andrew’s big break as an investigative journalist was when he overheard a conversation in a pub about dodgy dealing in a further education college.

He recalled: “I was told something that sounded outrageous, did a bit of digging and it turned out to be true.

"And it was my story, my first little investigation. And they gave me three days to work on it - undreamt of luxury.

“The principal, to boost a funding stream that was based on the number of students and the number of courses you taught, had invented an entirely bogus course for adults with learning difficulties.

"The paperwork looked good but the students supposedly enrolled on the course were actually babies and young toddlers - the offspring of the teaching staff - whose time at the college was spent in the crèche.”

That story of local corruption at our local further education college led directly to his next job at The Yorkshire Post and he eventually becoming the chief investigative reporter for The Times.

Of course, the story was officially denied and the college instructed a top firm of solicitors (at great public expense) to deny that anything underhand had taken place.

It’s an almost universal truism that the more expensive the solicitors the more likely that the story will eventually be proved true.

Sadly, we do not have the local newspapers and journalists who can find out and report on the corruptions that still exist today.

I am pleased that Andrew Norfolk’s former newspaper, The Yorkshire Post, is still covering local issues and is still publishing stories that reveal that even little town councils can have their dark side.