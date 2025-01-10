Multiculturalism isn’t working in Britain due to a failure to integrate - Yorkshire Post Letters
Tory shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is not wrong to say ‘multiculturalism’ isn't working in our country, his words may have been strong for the liberal mindset which has encouraged this mass and now uncontrolled immigration into this country, but he is not wrong in saying what the overwhelming mass of the population think.
In particular those who have been allowed to settle here with no intention to integrate with the native population, and just happy to bring with them their own cultures and historic belief systems both good and bad without being prepared to take in and obey the culture and behaviour of the host country.
This is what he was saying and it's about time those in authority came out and said it, otherwise it will fester underground and eventually explode, especially as the British people have never had a say themselves.
