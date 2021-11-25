My faith in humanity over climate change action – Yorkshire Post Letters

Climate activists during the COP26 summit.

WITH many of the large corporate multinationals stating that reducing CO2 emissions is high on their agenda, they continue to be the worst offenders.

Whereas this often makes one feel that a single person cannot make a difference, it is my belief that if everyone made small changes to their lives, it would help the environment as well as making a statement: We care!

Obligations to our fellow human beings means that the changing face of the planet ought to be central to how we live.

Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate change conference.

Humankind has been made caretakers of our beautiful world, each generation on borrowed time, and for me this means trying my best to reduce my carbon footprint that being by choosing to walk instead of taking the car whenever possible, avoiding plastic, and eating much less meat and dairy.

As a Muslim woman, I first look to my faith for guidance. Everything that makes the planet better and healthier is supported by my faith. Islam does not teach cruel treatment of animals for example, but in the name of consumerism and high demand for meat, ethics and environmental concerns are often swept under the carpet. We must think about how animals have lived, which means scaling down production and consumption.

Whereas COP26 has highlighted the need for reducing industrial CO2 emissions, we, as consumers and inhabitants of planet earth, must show world leaders by our actions how kindness must come first.

From: Dave Haskell, Brithdir, Cardigan.

Britain's President for COP26 Alok Sharma speaks at an event during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

IT is regrettable that the COP26 conference in Glasgow turned out to be another flop, when possibly so much could have been achieved. If only countries such as India and China would agree to convert their dirty coal-fired power stations to natural gas there could be a substantial saving in global CO2 emissions.

Modern gas-fired power stations of the CCGT variety are relatively cheap, quick to build, and efficient offering a 60 per cent saving in CO2 emissions compared to their coal cousins. Until feasible environmentally friendly means for the generation of large amounts of electricity are developed, then controlled and safe fracking should be implemented. This will not only make the UK independent on energy, but greatly enhance the economy such that money can be forthcoming for the development of nuclear fusion – the Holy Grail of power generation.