My recent stay at Leeds General Infirmary showed me that nurses should be paid double what they are - Yorkshire Post Letters

I feel I had to write this letter as I have returned home from the LGI after having major spinal surgery. I am 80 years old but have always been fit.

When I got to the LGI I walked to reception and the man at the desk got a porter with a wheelchair and took me to the ward. After booking in, I was taken to a room with four beds. The nurse emptied my bag into the cupboard then said ‘would I like a drink and a sandwich?’ Dinner was served at 6pm, then I was told I couldn’t have any more as I was down for my operation in the morning.

Then the night shift came on and a nurse came in the room and said he would be in the room all night and all was quiet until the man opposite tried getting out of bed, the nurse was straight there and asked what he was doing on which he said he wanted to go to the toilet, the nurse said OK but you can’t go on your own I have to take you.

I cannot tell you what happened next. The words he called the nurse were disgusting and I shouted over to him and he gave me a load of abuse.