My Track and Trace nightmare confirms system’s flaws – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT is reported (The Yorkshire Post, July 30) that a record 689,000 people were contacted by track and trace and told to isolate for 10 days.

My own experience sheds some light on the situation many find themselves in. I recently returned from holiday in a Green-listed country and, prior to flying, had to provide a negative Covid test.

Upon my return I was obliged to take a further test, two days after arrival, which was also negative.

Five days after arriving back in the UK, I was contacted by track and trace ordering me to self-isolate immediately for five days as someone on the plane had tested positive.

I pointed out to the contact tracer that in the previous five days I had gone to work, travelled on public transport, met friends in various pubs and had even dined out.

My argument cut no ice and was told that if I did not comply and isolate immediately I would be breaking the law, even though I had tested negative twice and have been double jabbed.

It is my opinion that the current system is not fit for purpose and the Government needs to change tack before significant damage is done to the economy as it struggles to recover from the events of the last 18 months.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

IS it really surprising that young people are now not rushing to get vaccinated?

Initially the rush was because they wanted to go to nightclubs, pubs and other crowded venues but now they can. All they need is to take an unreliable lateral flow test.

Education is promoted by some but the only way to ensure these selfish young people take the vaccination is to make it mandatory for entrance to all the things they enjoy, and now, before the predicted winter increase in cases.

Appealing to their better nature to protect others more vulnerable will not work in today’s “me, me” society.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

NEVER mind enticing the younger population to have the Covid jab with free Über rides and takeaways, shouldn’t it be us old folk who boldly went first with that step into the unknown to halt the surge in the virus that deserve anything free that’s on offer?