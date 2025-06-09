My wife and I have modest pensions but we don't need the winter fuel allowance: Yorkshire Post Letters

Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

The Starmer Government has only itself to blame for the mess surrounding their changes to winter warmth and other payments.

The announcements were made abruptly and without warning or prior consultation, and of course, people were angry and upset. As experienced politicians, they really ought to have known better, and to have anticipated the reactions.

The inevitable no-win crisis then occurred following demands to reverse the policies; if they refused, they would be stubborn pig-headed bigots, if they acceded, they would be weak, fickle U-turners.

Labour leader Keir Starmer talks to local residents at Thrive at Connect Centre during a visit to the north on April 01, 2022 in Dewsbury, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In the event they have agreed to revisit the winter payments and cries of “U-turn” have come from all quarters, including – bizarrely – from some who demanded the change.

Instead of leaping aboard the anti-Starmer band-wagon, let us attempt to be helpful: First by pointing out that the furore prompted considerable numbers of pensioners who were not previously claiming supplementary payments, to which they were perfectly entitled, to make those claims – such payments also bringing automatic re-inclusion in the warmth payments.

Second, by citing my own situation as an example. My wife and I exist on our State Pensions and modest NHS pensions; the total amounts to considerably less than the current average income, quoted as around £37,000 per annum (rather less than two-thirds of that, in fact).

Yet I can honestly say that we do not need the extra cash, even though it comes in handy at Christmas time, whilst recognising that for some people, the slogan of “Heat or Eat” is an appalling reality.

I would usually object to the means-testing of payments, if only because of the anomalies such policies inevitably create around any arbitrary cut-off points, but I recognise that in times such as these with national cash in great shortage, some sort of cut-off is probably essential.

And so in the spirit of being helpful, I would like to suggest to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, that if I still fail to make the cut after your review, I will not be unduly concerned.

In other words, if you would care to consider incomes such as ours as the level at which to make the cut, then that will be fine by me.

I certainly feel that anyone receiving more than the national average that I quoted earlier ought to expect not to receive any extra governmental supplements.

Geoffrey Brooking, Saxley Court, Havant, Hampshire.

The news that more pensioners will be entitled to the winter fuel payment underlines that Sir Keir Starmer is a listening Prime Minister.

Labour paid a price at the ballot box and the Prime Minister gets it.

Yet anybody who thinks that Reform or the Conservatives have a compassionate or patriotic bone in their bodies need only look at the mess Brexit left behind and led to the policy in the first place.