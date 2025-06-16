Nationalising water companies won't be as expensive as industry claims: Yorkshire Post Letters

Dilys Morgan, Braddons Hill Road East, Torquay.

The record £122 million fine recently imposed on Thames Water for environmental failures is welcome, but barely scratches the surface.

This is a company that has abused its monopoly position for decades. Instead of investing in the infrastructure it was privatised to improve, Thames Water borrowed heavily - amassing £19 billion in debt - while paying out huge dividends and inflating executive pay.

Little of that borrowing went into pipes, reservoirs or stopping sewage spills.

Now they’ve raised bills by 31 per cent, seek a 53 per cent hike, and have secured a £3 billion loan - much of which will go to service debts and pay lawyers, not fix infrastructure.

Their response to public outrage? Attempt to sidestep bonus caps by increasing base pay and claim their executives are the company’s ‘greatest asset.’ In truth, they are its greatest liability.

The proposed rescue deal has collapsed. This company is, by all definitions, bust. It has failed its customers, polluted rivers, and rewarded failure with pay rises.

The Government must now step in, take Thames Water into special administration and remove those responsible without reward. Enough is enough!

Meanwhile, Labour’s Steve Reed has ruled out public ownership for the industry, citing a £100 billion cost figure from a discredited 2018 industry-funded report. More credible estimates, like Moody’s, put the cost nearer £15 billion.

Most of the world’s water is publicly owned. UK privatisation has failed. Labour’s refusal to consider nationalisation in the Cunliffe Review defies logic and alienates supporters. Their reasons for that refusal don’t stand up.