Neglect of Harrogate heritage short-sighted – Yorkshire Post Letters

Tewit Well on the Stray in Harrogate.

WHICHEVER form of local government administers Harrogate, it must be held accountable for the maintenance of those buildings and monuments of historic and cultural importance for which it is responsible.

When the history of our local government between 1974 and 2023/4 is written, councillors and officers will be judged and held accountable for the success or failure of their time in office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite their enthusiasm for expenditure on such projects as new council offices, begun well before the future of local government was known, our council has allowed what may reasonably be described as Harrogate’s most historic structure, the Tewit Well, to decay to a state where weeds proliferate around the dome.

Who is to be tasked with preserving Harrogate's heritage? Photo: Gerard Binks.

The Tewit Well was where modern Harrogate began, after William Slingsby’s 1571 discovery of the medicinal qualities of the water.

It seems we are allowing the 450th anniversary of this discovery to be marked by a rampant growth of rose bay willow herb and other invasive plants on what should be a well maintained and cherished landmark. Outrageous.

It was council neglect that very nearly led to the loss of the Sun Pavilion, Colonnade and Sun Parlours in the 1980s, a loss that would have been inevitable but for the efforts of Anne Smith and the Friends of Valley Gardens, who saved the Sun Pavilion (which was opened by the Queen in 1998) thanks to public support and public money. There was an understanding at this time that, after having achieved this phenomenal success, the public could leave the restoration of the Sun Colonnade to the council, but apart from their removing the glazed roof of the Sun Colonnade, it seems that nothing has been done. The roof’s timber framework is now showing signs of decay.

This wilful and continuing neglect is shameful, and represents the wasting of what should be a valuable asset – a restored roof would make it the perfect home for the Christmas Market. In the early 1970s, and with the dawning realisation of the forthcoming reorganisation of local government, the old borough council rushed to expend its financial assets on a new conference centre, the incompetent bungling of which resulted in fiscal calamity.

Before our present council is tempted to act in a similar manner, it should ensure that heritage monuments in its care are passed on to the successor authority in a sound a state as possible.