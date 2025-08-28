Dr Peter Williams, Malton.

A recent Factcheck report by the award-winning Carbon Brief organisation has exposed more than 100 false or misleading claims in the Trump administration’s July report on impacts of greenhouse gas emissions. These deliberate and cynical lies have been condemned by the scientific community on both sides of the Atlantic. However, we might soon find British politicians repeating them here.

The biggest lie about net-zero policies is that they have long-term economic costs – but the reverse is true. For example, the York and North Yorkshire Net Zero Fund has allocated £7 million across 23 green schemes, including solar panels and battery storage at industrial units. These are lowering energy costs, building economic growth for new jobs, and attracting further investments.

The Yorkshire & Humber region already supports around 17,500 net-zero jobs, with an average wage of £42,500, which is well above the national average. Schemes like Zero Carbon Humber could support up to 55,000 existing jobs and create thousands more, fostering apprenticeships and skills development in green technologies.

It has been estimated that across our region, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, together with new hydrogen technologies, could yield 49,000 jobs by 2027, offering high-quality construction, technician, and maintenance roles. The green sector has a powerful multiplier effect, with every £1 of net-zero output generating an additional £1.89 of economic activity in the wider economy.

Those British Trump admirers who oppose net-zero want to strip us of these economic opportunities and drag us further into dependency on their fossil-fuel paymasters. The current government, despite a bumpy start, is making steady progress with green policies and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project to develop our region.