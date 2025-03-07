New discovery of natural gas beneath Lincolnshire shows why we need fracking - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

The new discovery of a huge amount of natural gas beneath Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire simply awaiting to be fracked is brilliant news to most of the citizens of the UK.

It has the potential to provide us with at least 10 years of natural gas, thousands of new jobs and lower fuel bills for all our citizens. We would no longer be reliant on supplies of imported gas from dodgy regimes the world over.

Our senior citizens would have their homes heated by our very own British gas, at prices which they could afford, despite the Labour party's cruel attempt to deny the old folks their essential winter fuel allowances.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The so-called Energy Minister, Ed Miliband, not only content with shutting down our invaluable North Sea oil fields, destroying thousands of jobs at the same time, is now going to ban the use of fracking to extract this incredible source of our very own supply of British Gas.

To call this action insane would be too kind, for the only section of the community that would welcome it are those deluded and sad folks in the Climate Change fanatic brigades, who believe in returning us to the stone age to prevent the production of so-called harmful gases like CO2 and Methane.

Those of us who do not believe in this nutty anthropogenic propaganda about climate change would welcome cheap British gas, warm houses and thousands of new jobs and would be happy if the climate protesters were to live in frozen houses, simply because some despot in some foreign land, was to cut off our imported gas or put the price so high that only well paid members of the Labour Cabinet, like Ed Miliband, would be able to afford to heat their posh homes, while the rest of us freeze because we will not be able to pay the bill for Miliband's imported gas.

There is no doubt that in the opinion of Ed Miliband it would seem that a countryside covered with monstrous pylons and wind turbines is probably a major part of his vision for improving the appearance of this green and pleasant land.