New innovative grazing policy in Sheffield will boost biodiversity - Yorkshire Post Letters
As the Yorkshire Post reported on November 8, an innovative new policy is being brought in by Sheffield City Council, charities, and other partners such as Wild Sheffield, South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre, helped with private funding from the National Grid and the Environment Agency, to go back to our roots with ancient and natural forms of habitat management and ecological improvement.
18 cows have been brought to help trim overgrown and nature-depleted marshes, washlands, marshes and heaths across Sheffield. The aim of this is to protect these areas to ensure that the habitat is healthier for insects, trees, rare orchids, and smaller animals such as pollinator insects and Yorkshire's woodland creatures like hedgehogs, deer, and foxes.
In the past it was commonplace for farmers to be allowed by Local Authorities to graze their cows on common land, this was done with the understanding that livestock by their nature act as a natural fertiliser to help improve the richness of grounds and soils.
Winter grazing, as is being proposed and implemented by this excellent policy from Sheffield Council, prepares the ground for spring planting through dung, while the Cows eat unproductive weeds, brambles and scrubs, which stifle the growth of more productive plants and flowers that attract the likes of bees, butterflies, hedgehogs, earthworms.
Natural forms of habitat restoration, which this policy supports, is one of the keys to improving the biodiversity health of British animals, and supports British agriculture and farmers through the purchasing of cows and other livestock.
Finally, I think this scheme brings a welcome touch of rural life closer to citydwellers and townfolk, we all in this modern, strange, new world increasingly shut ourselves off into dark rooms, watch drip-feed TV, listen to inane radio, and are mesmerised by flashy video games - all of which, while vastly entertaining, do very little to create real-life communities or encourage British people to get up off the sofa to explore the great outdoors of our most green and pleasant land.
Good on Sheffield Council and partners for leading the way, may this scheme bloom and grow to other parts of Yorkshire and the rest of our great United Kingdom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.