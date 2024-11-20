New innovative grazing policy in Sheffield will boost biodiversity - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Councillor Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council, Sturton Grange Ward, Garforth, Leeds.

As the Yorkshire Post reported on November 8, an innovative new policy is being brought in by Sheffield City Council, charities, and other partners such as Wild Sheffield, South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre, helped with private funding from the National Grid and the Environment Agency, to go back to our roots with ancient and natural forms of habitat management and ecological improvement.

18 cows have been brought to help trim overgrown and nature-depleted marshes, washlands, marshes and heaths across Sheffield. The aim of this is to protect these areas to ensure that the habitat is healthier for insects, trees, rare orchids, and smaller animals such as pollinator insects and Yorkshire's woodland creatures like hedgehogs, deer, and foxes.

In the past it was commonplace for farmers to be allowed by Local Authorities to graze their cows on common land, this was done with the understanding that livestock by their nature act as a natural fertiliser to help improve the richness of grounds and soils.

Patrick Gray, grazing co-ordinator at Wild Sheffield, with the Dexter cattle and one Highland introduced to Rainbow Meadow at Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. PIC: Tony Johnson

Winter grazing, as is being proposed and implemented by this excellent policy from Sheffield Council, prepares the ground for spring planting through dung, while the Cows eat unproductive weeds, brambles and scrubs, which stifle the growth of more productive plants and flowers that attract the likes of bees, butterflies, hedgehogs, earthworms.

Natural forms of habitat restoration, which this policy supports, is one of the keys to improving the biodiversity health of British animals, and supports British agriculture and farmers through the purchasing of cows and other livestock.

Finally, I think this scheme brings a welcome touch of rural life closer to citydwellers and townfolk, we all in this modern, strange, new world increasingly shut ourselves off into dark rooms, watch drip-feed TV, listen to inane radio, and are mesmerised by flashy video games - all of which, while vastly entertaining, do very little to create real-life communities or encourage British people to get up off the sofa to explore the great outdoors of our most green and pleasant land.