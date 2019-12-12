NHS is not for sale and Jeremy Corbyn’s American ‘lie’ is bogus at this election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alex Surtees, Hillcrest Rise, Leeds.

THE NHS has been one of the hot topics of this election, and understandably so, as it is an institution close to all our hearts.

Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff during a visit to Bassetlaw Hospital.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson reveal their visions for Yorkshire

Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly put forward the false claim that the NHS is for sale to America. Seemingly if he says it often enough it will become an accepted belief by many. No matter how much Johnson and Trump say that this is not the case, Corbyn continues to say it is the case, and produces faulty evidence to support it.

Boris Johnson: Why Yorkshire voters can trust me to deliver for the region...and Brexit

This charade takes the attention away from Labour’s own NHS policy which would be catastrophic for waiting times and patient care. Currently over seven per cent of NHS healthcare is delivered through private provisions – in other words healthcare paid for by the NHS but provided to the individual by a private organisation.

Boris Johnson during a visit to a hospital with Matt Hancock, the Health and Social Care Secretary.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will be on your side and put public transport first if I win election

Despite this offering vital patient services, Labour plan to scrap this, meaning our already stretched services will just become vastly more stretched, for no good reason.

Jo Swinson: Yorkshire Parliament will become a reality under Lib Dems

More concerningly, the America ‘lie’ simply demonstrates Corbyn’s ability to tell a lie so often and so convincingly that it becomes fact in the minds of many. This skill has been employed by dangerous communists for decades, and reminds us how critical it is that Corbyn is stopped today.

From: Patrica Beaumont, Kirk Hammerton, York.

JEREMY Corbyn, with his radical ideas of nationalising the railways and energy companies, jeopardising our national security, higher taxation and massive public spending, would be a disaster for Britain.

Although apparently such a noble and praiseworthy ideal, the reality is communism never works – which Russia, Cuba, North Korea all display indisputably in their ruins, desperation and poverty.

Don’t fall for his promises – oppression and economic failure would follow for the UK too as proved by history.

From: Stuart Hutchins, Princess Avenue, Knaresborough.

I WOULD appeal to young voters to consider seriously who they put their trust in.

A government backed by Labour may sound attractive with the huge amounts of promised spending, but it is known that this party always ends up with the country in a financial mess and another party having to come in and clean up. This has happened over and over in the history of politics.

Don’t be taken in by short-term benefits that lead to long-term disaster. The policies outlined in the Labour manifesto would lead the United Kingdom into a situation of a communist government.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

TACTICAL voting has been around for a long time and dates back at least to the 1970s if not earlier, and is not some recent manipulatory conspiracy by Gina Miller or others to thwart Brexit, as Tony Worthington (The Yorkshire Post, December 6) suggests.

I myself will probably vote in the forthcoming election for a political party which would normally be my second choice. I note also that Tony Worthington makes no mention of the decision by Nigel Farage to stand down all Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held constituencies, presumably he considers that this ‘manipulation’ is quite acceptable as long as it favours Brexit.

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

WE used to dream of a hung Parliament to put a new party with fresh ideas centre-stage and ‘break the mould’ of our politics.

Today the party which sees itself in that role, the Lib Dems, is one that has been around too long and whose ‘fresh’ ideas are to stay in an organisation we’ve belonged to for nearly half a century (and are rightly dissatisfied with) and to keep net immigration running in the hundreds of thousands a year.

From: John Hein, Montgomery Street, Edinburgh.

LIBERAL Democrat leader Jo Swinson’s continued rejection of a second referendum on Scottish independence whilst being in favour of a second referendum on Brexit shows she is neither Liberal nor a Democrat.

It’s conveniently selective to promote a referendum you think you can win whilst opposing one that you fear you cannot. But even in this Ms Swinson shows how out of touch she is with her electorate. Unionists like her have nothing to fear from any number of independence referenda as Scots are far too stupid to ever actually vote for independence!

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

LOOKING back over the last six months or so, one cannot help but think that John Bercow was one of the worst Speakers that ever held the post. He was supposed to be impartial in his judgments but he was far from that – always trying to frustrate the actions of the ruling party. I sincerely hope that Boris Johnson, if he remains in power, will not recommend him for a peerage.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

WHAT a splendid programme on the BBC on Sunday night – Elizabeth is Missing linked very nicely with Jayne Dowle’s column ‘Neglected issue of social care can no longer be ducked’ (The Yorkshire Post, December 9).

I wonder how members of this Tory government manage to get to sleep at night, knowing how little effort they have made to improve the care of elderly etc? Ladies like Maud in the TV programme, so well played by Glenda Jackson, come quickly to mind.