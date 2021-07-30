NHS needs better management before more money – Yorkshire Post Letters

Does the NHS receive sufficient funding?

I HAVE a problem with the never-ending calls to spend more upon our National Health Service because we do, in fact, spend pretty much the European average on health care.

So if our system is worse than those others, then it is not the money which is the issue – it’s the system and how it’s run.

Yet we are continually told that the NHS is a more efficient manner of running health care than any other method. By banishing their wasteful of competition/profits and leaving only the cooperation not mediated by money, we have a system which maximises output compared to input. If that is true, then the NHS should be cheaper than other European health systems or we should get a better system for the same cash.

Of course, this isn’t what is said when the NHS budget is discussed. It’s always that more should be spent on the NHS because it’s so very special.

In fact our NHS is very special – just not in a good way. We should concentrate on its make-up, removing what makes it so ‘‘very special’’.

A de facto two-tier system providing a rump of core services while the rest is rationed unless one can pay would seem to offer scope for improvement.

