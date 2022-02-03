NHS vaccine volunteers deserve praise – Yorkshire Post Letters

The success of the Covid vaccine rollout has been praised by a reader.

I WRITE in response to the extraordinary claim made by John Allen (The Yorkshire Post, January 31) that the Government made a key decision “to take away the vaccine from the NHS, who are not very capable of dealing with major issues”.

On the contrary! The one and only scheme that has been organised superbly, and without the transfer of eye-watering amounts of money to Tory chums and donors, is the roll-out of the vaccine programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am privileged to have worked as a volunteer at my local Covid vaccination centre and was present on the very first day, back in January 2021, when inoculation was offered to the public here.

The success of the Covid vaccine rollout has been praised by a reader.

I can testify that, from the outset, the organisation of vaccine clinics has been nothing short of superb. Staff have been patient, kind and good humoured as well as totally professional. Retired GPs and nurses have come out of their hard-earned retirement to help their colleagues and a veritable army of volunteers have made themselves available for much longer than any of us ever imagined might be necessary.

Please, Mr Allen, do not denigrate such a wonderful piece of organisation, undertaken at very short notice and with no significant extra resources.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.