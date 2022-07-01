Nicola Sturgeon should drop divisive Scottish independence plans - Yorkshire Post Letters

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament this week that “now is the time” for another divisive referendum.

No it isn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronovirus cases are increasing and it’s likely this winter will see a dangerous increase lasting into 2023, when the resources of the UK will be called upon yet again.

Nicola Sturgeon. Pic: Getty.

We will be in a deep global recession next year and with inflation rocketing preparing for a new central bank and a new currency will be even more problematic.

The war in Ukraine could spiral into a world war if Russia’s deranged president fires missiles into Vilnius in retaliation for Lithuania’s blockade of Kaliningrad, and in any case its supply-chain effects will last for years dragging economies into the mire.

Instead of tackling the many problems Scotland has, Nicola Sturgeon is taking a wrecking ball to the Union by setting Scot against Scot and the Scots against the English.

When she said “Scottish democracy cannot be a prisoner of Boris Johnson” she omits to mention that Boris’s jaiket is on a shoogly peg and that the referendum of 2014 was a once in a generation event.

Scots are getting scunnered with her “here’s tae us wha’s like us” comparison and her girning about how Scotland is so badly done by when the reality is that standards of living have increased exponentially under the Union.

We should be strengthening the bonds between Scotland and England not undermining them.

The United Kingdom is the fifth largest economy in the world, second in the Audit of Geopolitical Capability, with unmatched soft power, a military in the premier league, superb intelligence services, incredible research and development, a people blessed with outstanding skill, inventiveness, creativity and resolve, English as the international language, and close connections across the globe.

Why would Scotland wish to leave it?

Let’s now drop this divisive ideology and move forward together.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

Nicola Sturgeon again calls for Scotland to be an independent nation.