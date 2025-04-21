Nigel Farage and Reform are just what the country needs - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Mike Baldwin (April 8) and Emma Grainger (April 9) monster Nigel Farage and Reform, with a rich-is-bad undercurrent. They should try to understand why millions vote for Reform and support Farage.

Those millions gave Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives their votes but have witnessed the country steadily and sometimes rapidly going downhill, decade after decade. They feel that Reform offers the prospect of real change.

Firstly, immigration is of great concern to many voters. At the last census in 2021 only 36 per cent of London's population declared themselves to be white British, while 41 per cent of its population were born outside the UK.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking to media. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Moreover most of these new migrants do not leave their foreign culture and religion behind. They mostly do not integrate and many do not bother to learn to speak English. It's no exaggeration to say that the capital of the UK is fast becoming a non-English city, and this demographic change is likely to spread into towns far from the capital.

Secondly, Reform voters have become outraged with the performance of successive governments who promise much, deliver little, and pass laws making the lives of ordinary people worse.

One of these is the policy of net zero with its 60 strong climate change committee organisation's planners drafting their Soviet style five-year carbon budgets which will affect how ordinary people heat their homes, drive or fly, or even what in the future they will actually eat and drink, to say nothing of de-industrialising Britain because of the high cost of electricity caused by the duplicating of our system of electricity generation.

Thirdly there is the feeling that there is a total disconnect between politicians in high office and ordinary people who go about their lives paying the highest taxes they have ever done while their leaders inhabit a world of easy plenty, topped with freebies of all sorts, do not understand that millions of Britons struggle to make ends meet, and even appear to make justice political.

Fourthly, there is Nigel Farage himself. He has shown himself to be a first class leader, says what he believes, and means what he says, and is a star performer amongst a plethora of political duds.

Duds such as Ed Miliband, Keir Starmer, or that chap who goes down water slides or pegs about on a hobby horse to attract voters.