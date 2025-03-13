Nigel Farage and Reform UK present a danger to our NHS - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

I've just benefitted from the most impressive medical care at the main hospital in Exeter. The surgery was masterly. The nurses couldn't have been more supportive. Every last aspect was explained in order to make the patient an individual, not just an item for financial advantage.

What endangers our NHS? Nigel Farage famously said "The NHS can't last forever" and that he "was open to anything" as regards its future.

So with Reform in a coalition with the Tories or Farage as PM after the next election we might have to pay in advance for our healthcare or take out expensive insurance.

Multimillionaire Richard Tice, leader of the party until Farage shouldered him aside, says "a successful businessman (like me) should be parachuted in" to run the NHS.

Is this what Reform voters really want for our health system? Private companies and Big Pharma, American style, using our illnesses, first and foremost, to extract yet more money for investors and billionaires?

It seems this is Reform’s aim: Nigel had flown six times to the US between his election last July (an undoubted success as he had failed eight times previously to be elected an MP) and mid December.

Cosying up to US business is more attractive than helping the man in the UK street despite his pretence. Will Farage still praise buddy pal Donald Trump, now clearly President of World Chaos, after his astonishing bullying of President Zelensky of Ukraine in the White House?

The double-handed verbal assault by Trump and Vice-President JD Vance was ignominious.

At one stage Trump actually pushed Zelensky's shoulder forcefully; bodily assault making, as Trump said, "Good TV”.

What are we living through? Is Farage subservient or will he cut away from the bully? As recently as 22/2 this year he was again in the US - Trump welcomed him as "a great guy".

Is Farage really a "great guy"? As a Member of the European Parliament, he pocketed his pay and expenses while insulting other European politicians and political structures in a way that brought shame for many Brits. The same show-off Farage who earned a crust by advertising gin, selling "Hello" wedding videos, starring on 'I'm a Celebrity' and recommending that we join him in his favourite sport, tuna fishing from powerful speed boats in the Channel.

Farage skills? Charades. How we sympathised with Zelensky, when his partly military clothing (which he wears to support his national army) was criticised as showing insufficient respect to Trump.

Clothing symbolism is in Farage's play book. Turning up in mustard yellow jeans and spotless wellingtons to an agricultural demo, did a real farmer inform him that this didn't show respect?

And there's yet another Nigel Farage, friend of the Russia Today TV channel in the last decade. He appeared as a studio guest and his speeches in the European Parliament were regularly featured.

When the EU Referendum gave Farage's Leave.EU (and Johnson's Vote Leave) victory ex-Ambassador Yakovenko said "Britain would be on its knees and not rise again for a very long time".