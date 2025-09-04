Nigel Farage as Prime Minister? He’s shown his incompetence with his immigration master plan - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Scott, South Brent.

Nigel Farage has finally published Reform UK’s ‘master plan’ on immigration. It is absurd.

He claims all arrivals will be arrested - but charged with what crime? If they claim asylum, arrival is not illegal. Repeating the lie that they are “illegal immigrants” does not make it true. International law is clear.

To bypass this, he proposes leaving the ECHR. But there is no clear exit process, unlike Brexit and leaving would also unravel multiple treaties on slavery, trafficking and human rights, as well as the Human Rights Act and the NI Good Friday Agreement.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

His “British Bill of Rights” would be worthless if a UK Government was determined to undermine it and remove safeguards against abuse by the powerful. This would put UK citizens at risk. A Brexit-style saga, only much longer (more than a decade perhaps?) and far more damaging.

Farage suggests housing migrants on disused RAF bases - a policy even the Tories abandoned after local protests. He talks of deals with regimes such as the Taliban to take returnees. Many Afghans risked their lives helping our armed forces. Sending them back would be monstrous and shameful.

He promises to deport 600,000 people at a cost of £10bn over five years. The maths is fantasy. Even at five flights a day, with necessary heavy security limiting capacity, it would take at least a decade and cost far more.

Dumping immigrants on Ascension Island - 4,000 miles away? He’ll have to build accommodation and fly in food as there is none of either, or else leave them to starve. Costly and blitheringly stupid!