Nigel Farage is clever but has he done anything to prove he deserves power? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel's very clever isn't he? The more correspondents write about him the more he benefits. So far nothing that he has said or done has had a permanently negative effect on his ‘career’ no matter how self-worshipping and dangerous he is.

To be able to write that line after his Brexit (like a spoilt child he insists that others spoiled it) makes one think the UK has got a permanent seat at the Mad Hatter's tea party. In the social media fake news period in which we live there is apparently no such thing as infamy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much attention/air time spawns more airtime for this individual and his snowball of manipulation, which should melt under the clear light of thoughtful examination, just builds as it rolls ‘forward’ throttling humanity, awareness and truth.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during the party's annual conference. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Nigel is an influencer with a financial motive as strong as that of younger influencers who recommend clothing or make up. Reform gets donations from the gas and oil companies as he unleashes his ‘team’ members to attack our knowledge of the climate crisis as a ‘scam’ and to repeat adolescent slogans like ‘Net stupid Zero’.

Maybe he won't get paid by ex-buddy Musk, even though there was much talk about that recently. The American incomprehensibly wealthy billionaire feels that money entitles you to steer other nations' politics. How do we judge a future PM, claiming to represent St George, who pursues friendships that would profoundly harm our nation?

What about Putin, the man whom Nigel said in 2014 was "the political operator he admired the most because he managed to take control of Russia".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shouldn't we quietly consider those words? Will Vladimir use some of his electronic and human webs to help Reform's growth to continue? Russian influence in Britain? Two of their ‘secret agents’ used poison in Salisbury, they hire discontented UK citizens to cause arson, Nigel made paid appearances on Russian TV and the Kremlin interfered ‘electronically’ to help Trump win the 2016 US election. Does Russia not do the same here to help a Putin ‘mate’ bamboozle his way to power?

What motivates a man to repeatedly smarm up to another idolised would-be dictator? Again recently he was so proudly photographed next to Trump. He loves spending time in the US (at least nine visits in just over a year) rather than in his constituency, Clacton.

He tried to smooth over his shocking absences by stating that he had bought a house in Clacton. Alternative fact: it belongs to his girlfriend. Nigel "respects Trump's courage ...a leader who fights for the right values". Really?

Making the wealth gap in the US far greater, letting his family grab wealth under the guise of state visits, threatening the stability of the US and the world economy, becoming a puppet for Putin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has he done anything recently to prove that he deserves power after British voters saw through the mirage and rejected him in seven previous elections? The trip to the US was to speak on behalf of US AI companies.

He insisted that "freedom of speech" was the most important principle in the media world i.e. we don't need "guard rails". Self-harm and porn must be available to everyone, provided they pretend to be over 18.