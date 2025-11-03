Nigel Farage is deploying the Trump-inspired US playbook on us - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who debate the qualities of the Reform Party are sometimes accused of ‘ranting’ but to rant means to ‘shout at length’. So In writing about the Farage phenomenon we must use our words as precisely as possible. Nigel himself has no care for language accuracy and that is one of the things that makes him so dangerous.

There is also the argument that writing about Farage's duplicity gives him more exposure. True, but must we cave into the Reform danger without question? No. Being supine is never the way. Debate is essential even if the bandwagon cannot be stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You do have to give it to Nige. He learns fast from the Big Guy in the US. Trump states that Chicago, Washington, etc. are ruined by crime. So Mr Farage has to parrot that Londoners are kept off their streets after 9pm because of crime.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a photocall at the Reform UK headquarters in Westminster, London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Not to worry that the stats (as in the US) show that crime is markedly lower than it was. How monstrous that he regularly repeats his central themes that "Britain is afraid" and that "Britain is broken".

This lying insistence demeans our nation, our pride and our community. How can he still claim that he stands for Great Britain when he insults us and all other politicians with his ‘alternative facts’.

And who's listening? Why Elon Musk, who tells us that "we should fight back or we will die". Meaningless. But will it scare us into Farage's arms? Musk and Farage used to be mates until… Nigel called him a "hero" but a few hours later Elon said that "Reform needs a new leader".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Trump calls Nigel "very spectacular and highly respected" and Nigel says Trump is "the most resilient and bravest person I have ever known". Do we really want the US political disease to invade our shores via the hands of Mr Farage?

How has Farage got here? Brexit of course which the Bank of England points out will have a negative effect for "the foreseeable future" and removes £40bn from Government spending money each year.

And 33 per cent of Reform voters now say Brexit was a mistake. Nigel of course says others ruined it. How juvenile. But then the top bros in UKIP were in public school with that super confidence allowing them to call themselves ‘The Bad Boys of Brexit’ as if this enormous self-harm was nothing but an adolescent prank.

And success for Reform in the last year? Two of the five original MPs are out of the Party because they are unacceptable to Nigel. The leader of Reform in Wales is facing a serious prison sentence because of eight counts of bribery; while a UKIP MEP he had to speak in support of Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his job as Chief Ukipper, Nigel was "shocked" to discover this. Was he absent? He only attended one of the EU Fishing Committee meetings when he should have gone to 42. And he later made so much about the EU mistreating our fishermen.

Now the Reform led County Councils show what to expect should Reform govern us.

And at National level the party has had to return £200,000 of donations which had been accepted unlawfully. The list of failings would fill this page.