Nigel Farage’s wealth prevents him from understanding our need for the NHS - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Nigel never ceases to amaze. Recently acquiring his 12th outside job (commentator on Australian TV) his personal income continues to soar. Not necessary for him to commit time and energy to ‘representing’ his voters.

Any common sense boss would fire such a slacker but he's his own boss so he does what benefits him personally. He's earned an estimated £1.2m on top of his MP's salary of £94,000. MPs have to declare any new income within 28 days; he seems to have forgotten such a ‘silly’ rule on occasion. Rules (and truth) are only for little people.

He continues to work for Cameo (where you can order a personalised video from ‘the man’) and Direct Bullion which provides “panic rooms for high net-worth individuals”. These rooms must be for very wealthy clients who will panic if Reform wins the next election.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a photocall at the Reform UK headquarters in Westminster. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

They understand the economic chaos that would result from Nigel's economic proposals: cutting local and national government ‘waste’ such as unemployment and disability pay. Reform also wants insurance-based health care and by forcibly ejecting workers who have been given ‘leave to stay’ here, the NHS would be trashed even further. Nigel's wealth prevents him from understanding our need for the NHS.

Reform would also speed up trashing the planet by expanding expensive oil and gas extraction. And to further help the rich, Mr. F. would reduce workers' rights, abolish inheritance tax, re-introduce non-dom status etc. Details for all of this? Details are only for plodders like ‘two-tier Keir’.

If smiley Mr F, in his immaculate blue suits (representing our sunshiny future) says his wonderland will bring us ‘goodies’ (just like his Brexit did!) we must believe. Nigel as PM would mean ‘bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover’ hiding the realities of the modern world.

At least farmers demonstrating in London saw through him. His wax jacket, yellow jeans and flat cap (emperor's new clothes) were a patronising attempt to prove his understanding of agricultural problems. If only we could all see through his scams, such as his hatred of everything EU. In April 2027 he will get his EU pension, which he justifies as a "contractual obligation".

So he gets us out of Europe, harming our economy by at least 4 per cent, reducing many small and medium firms to bankruptcy and debarring young Brits from travel, study and work in the EU but as for his pension...

But give him his due, he's at his best in the US where he has been at least nine times since election to ‘his’ English constituency. Photographed so often next to Donald Trump, the minnow praises the shark for his "hard work and human side". Really? Trump is known world-wide for his laziness and his human side must be when he ordered American soldiers to "practice war methods" in US cities.

Nigel insists that he got on "incredibly well" with Charlie Kirk, the dead ‘Christian’ leader. Charlie's the one who said that he would refuse an abortion if his 10year-old daughter was raped and that "all women should submit to their husbands"; also that successful black women don't have "the brain power to be taken seriously". Tina Turner, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama…?

On his recent U.S. jaunt Nigel played the stand-up comic insulting the UK with his stupidity that our schools were "Marxist". Any parents aware of this? He then promised that he would "save millions" of UK kids by personally spreading right-wing systems from US schools. Is it panto time already?