No excuse for Scarborough cafes refusing wheelchair users entry – Yorkshire Post Letters

Scarborough is regarded as one of the country's premier resorts - but questions persist about customer service and public transport.

MY wife and I own a cafe business in Scarborough town centre.

The other day we observed an elderly couple trying to attract our attention through the cafe window, the lady was in a wheelchair and supported by her husband.

After approaching them to direct them into the cafe, taking on board the Covid protocol that is in place for all hospitality businesses, they began to engage in conversation. They reported that they had been refused entrance from several other cafes due to the lady being wheelchair-bound. They went on to discuss that there was plenty of room in the cafes and could not understand being refused entrance.

The lady and gentleman in question were delightful and so grateful that we invited them into our cafe.

I discussed that the lady could enter the cafe and remain in her wheelchair, or if able, we could fold up the chair and she could sit at the table on a cafe chair. She was able to do the latter option and there was no issue regarding space or her comfort.

My point is, did the previous cafes offer these options or just see the wheelchair rather than the lady sitting in it?

The lady expressed in her own words: “Thank you both for making me feel normal.”

This was very sad to hear. On another level, what they experienced is in no way a positive reflection of Scarborough hospitality, especially so at these difficult times and individuals looking forward to a ‘positive’ holiday experience.

My wife and I were saddened by their experience and wanted to express that it’s all about putting yourself out for others. It doesn’t take a lot of time and effort.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I’D love to visit Scarborough more frequently but I don’t know what is worse – the tailbacks on the A64 or the unreliability of train services to and from the resort, often services going no further than York.

If the latter was sorted, calls to upgrade the A64 may become less vociferous and compelling. What do others think?

From: SA Longden, Park Avenue, Scarborough.

LET’S pray a scheme to ‘improve’ the lavatories on West Pier in Scarborough won’t produce a similar shambles as the ‘modernisation’ of the previously already inadequate loos by the lighthouse, foisted upon us.