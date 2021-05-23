No need for footballers to ‘take the knee’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should premier League and other footballers continue to take the knee before matches?

WITH reference to a mention under ‘Quotes of the Day’ (Business), in your edition of May 18, I suggest that Yunus Lunat is slightly wide of the mark when he comments that taking the knee is not enough to combat racism. I suspect the precise opposite, that by performing this action, the reverse affect can be had.

To me, it is an act that has had its ‘best before date’ and needs to be halted. Sensible people understand that racism has no place in society, but they are, perhaps, beginning to resent having it ‘rammed down their throats’ every time they watch a football match etc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maybe more action could be considered, but this pandering to a relatively small percentage of the population must stop. It can only add fuel to those who perpetuate racism.

Should premier League and other footballers continue to take the knee before matches?

I have lived and worked in sub-Saharan Africa for practically 17 years and can inform Mr Lunat that racism is alive and well in that continent against the minority of white people. Does anyone advocate taking the knee for that minority group?

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

“PEOPLE of Colour” seems to be a phrase which has come into use these days. I find it a very “odd” phrase. Everybody is “of colour”.