North York Moors National Park’s move to Riccal Drive does not take into account increase in traffic - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Kevin Bradshaw, Riccal Drive, Helmsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank goodness for the councillors on the planning committee. As residents of Riccal Drive, my wife and I have been asking questions of the senior management at the North York Moors National Park for nearly a year and so far they have failed to give a definitive answer to traffic movement, hours of operation, air, light and noise pollution etc.

The proposal is flawed in so many ways but most seriously the substantial increase in traffic to a residential cul-de-sac and the subsequent risks to health and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of concern is that the Helmsley Town Council – The National Park Trustees and Planning officer Peter Jones are unable or unwilling to see these dangers.

The North York Moors National Park in August 2024. PIC: Tony Johnson

We would suggest that all further development is denied until a full investigation is made into the Helmsley Town Plan which is over a decade old and seriously flawed by the subsequent development of the Ryemoor Gardens housing area which is accessed by Riccal Drive.