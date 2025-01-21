North York Moors National Park’s move to Riccal Drive does not take into account increase in traffic - Yorkshire Post Letters
Thank goodness for the councillors on the planning committee. As residents of Riccal Drive, my wife and I have been asking questions of the senior management at the North York Moors National Park for nearly a year and so far they have failed to give a definitive answer to traffic movement, hours of operation, air, light and noise pollution etc.
The proposal is flawed in so many ways but most seriously the substantial increase in traffic to a residential cul-de-sac and the subsequent risks to health and safety.
Of concern is that the Helmsley Town Council – The National Park Trustees and Planning officer Peter Jones are unable or unwilling to see these dangers.
We would suggest that all further development is denied until a full investigation is made into the Helmsley Town Plan which is over a decade old and seriously flawed by the subsequent development of the Ryemoor Gardens housing area which is accessed by Riccal Drive.
Tidying up any loose ends will not help us avoid this serious risk to health and safety so please councillors take a positive step and reject these plans.
