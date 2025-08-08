North Yorkshire Council’s school transport policy shows ‘duty of care’ to children has been ditched - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Susan Ramsden, Burtersett, Hawes.

Regarding your headline “Anger at School Transport Change” (TYP, July 26) my family is grateful that you have put this issue on your front page, and are encouraged that you have addressed the “ absurd policy” in your Comment column.

However, you detail mostly Mr Sanerivi’s situation wherein his son has a choice of schools between 8.2 or 6.2 miles away in the lowlands of Northallerton, and who can, it seems, afford to spend £500 on two school uniforms.

Contrast this with my grandson’s predicament: He lives in the remote hamlet of Oughtershaw in Upper Wharfedale. The normal catchment area for Oughtershaw has always been Grassington 16.12 miles away - roughly a 34 minutes journey. NYC are now saying he must attend Settle College, leaving a choice of two routes, roughly a 1hr and 4 minutes journey via Arncliffe (25.65 miles), or an overly optimistic 49 minute option via Hawes (27.78 miles).

A general view of a school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

There is a huge difference in topography between the lowlands of Northallerton (150 ft. or 21 to 46 metres above sea level) where decisions are made at County Hall and the high fells of upper Wharfedale (1,932 ft. or 588 metres above sea level). This difference impacts weather and road conditions considerably, and this in turn impacts safety of travel.

In addition, based on taxi rates of 0.93p per mile the Settle route will cost in the region of £1,000 per week to taxi one Y7 child; meanwhile my younger grandson will take the school taxi to Kettlewell, which operates as a “feeder' taxi to Grassington. If the changes go ahead four children from the same small location will be sent to four different schools. Three separate taxis in the morning and four separate taxis in the evening. This cannot make economic sense on any level.

To inform your readers more fully, NYC’s decision is based upon the council’s Geographical Information System (GIS) copied and pasted below:

When deciding on eligibility for assistance with transport, the measurement from home to school will be taken from the fixed point within the property to the nearest entrance point (not always the main entrance) to the school following the nearest available walked route, as defined by the Council’s Geographical Information System (GIS). The distance is not the shortest distance by road, or the fastest route, and it may include footpaths, public rights of way, bridleways, and other pathways as identified on the GIS.

In other words the distance is calculated as-the-crow-flies, and it seems to me that it is a cynical ploy by NYC to apply pressure on parents to pay for their child’s transport in order to shore up the council’s coffers.

My grandson has no connection with Settle and for the past several years has travelled between three federation schools in Wharfedale to establish friendships in preparation for transition to secondary school in Grassington (as advised by Ofsted).