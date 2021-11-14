North Yorkshire crime candidate must expain Tory sleaze stance to voters – Yorkshire Post Letters

Zoe Metcalfe is the Tory candidate in the North Yorkshire crime commissioner by-election.

IN this extraordinary time in Parliament, when the Prime Minister has infuriated many of his own MPs (including Kevin Hollinrake, Thirsk and Malton), voters in North Yorkshire can shake up No 10 on November 25.

In the by-election caused by the sexist remarks of the previous Tory police, fire and crime commissioner (Philip Allott), we can use our votes. Postal ballot papers have started to arrive. How does the Tory candidate Zoe Metcalfe react to the PM trying to defend Owen Paterson earning an extra £100k a year against Parliament’s rules by repeatedly lobbying Ministers and Government officials on behalf of two businesses?

Does Zoe Metcalfe support the corrupt Johnson or not? Maybe she is a decent Tory like Sir John Major, who has described the PM as “wrong and shameful”.

Boris Johnson is coming under mounting pressure over Tory sleaze scandals.

Has she the guts to tell us which kind of Tory she respects? She will stand as the Tory candidate, not as an individual.

Other contentious issues include the repeated discharge of raw sewage into our rivers, where Tory MPs have voted to weaken a proposal for urgent action by the House of Lords, and inadequate police resources due to continuing Tory austerity.

Voters, take your chance to show your views.

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

Former minister Owen Paterson's 'egregious' lobbying triggered a fresh sleaze scandal at Parliament.

YET more rubbish on the abolition of the House of Lords, this time from the Labour Party. I often think that it should be the Lords abolishing the Commons!

Some years ago I listened to debates in the Lords and Commons and found the level of debate far superior in the Lords.

The House of Lords offers a cross-section of the society we live in. The knowledge of those who sit in the Lords is far above the Commons and it gels together in a way, which is important in a democracy.

Our Parliamentary system is hundreds of years old and respected around the world. We need to stop wasting public money and playing politics – let’s have some MPs committed to running the system, built on stone, instead of always wanting a system built on sand waiting for the sea to wash it away.

From: Ross Dowson, Masham.

CONGRATULATIONS to those ‘red wall’ MPs who spoke out against various Tory sleaze scandals at Westminster. If only they were so outspoken about levelling up and how this region is still being starved of transport funds to boost the economy.