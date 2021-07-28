North Yorkshire does not need elected mayor – Yorkshire Post Letters

What will unitary status mean for North Yorkshire?

YOUR weekend edition (The Yorkshire Post, July 24) had many excellent articles and opinions regarding the restructuring of local government, and those tasked with making decisions on our behalf.

David Kerfoot makes clear his support for the new enlarged county authority in North Yorkshire

However, a later article by the unions’ representative makes it clear that on integration there will be no loss of staffing. Yet, as this is the largest cost in any authority, any promised cost saving will probably mean further reductions in service.

Should taxpayers continue to subsidise the Tour de Yorkshire?

Central government will then look for an elected mayor, who like all the other mayors, will not be elected because of experience, ability or business background but on their affiliation, leaving it open for failed or ambitious politicians using it as a stepping stone to return to public credibility.

Justine Greening makes an excellent case for improving skills within the education system.

However, with the contribution from the Prince of Wales, any opportunities within the rural economy will be further entrenched in the 19th century, and any chance of forward thinking will only feature around the single sector that has dominated the landscape and provided zero opportunity for 21st century skills.

The opinions of Jerry Diccox regarding cycling within the letters page are shared by many who have had to face these inconsiderate road users who are oblivious to the beauty around them and see the landscape as an extended fitness studio with an audience.

Despite this, the CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire is seeking £2m of public money to continue with this anti-social practice on the unsubstantiated promise of financial gain.

Perhaps he should ask the businesses in Harrogate and Scarborough, and every other business away from the proposed route who saw their turnover collapse whilst their customers disappeared to watch the cycling circus.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I HAVE no objection to the Tour de Yorkshire returning to this great county – provided that it is not funded from the public purse.

If it is the financial success claimed by Welcome to Yorkshire, then why are more private sponsors not coming on board to pay for the costs of staging the event?