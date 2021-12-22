North Yorkshire leader’s rural bus pledge – Yorkshire Post Letters

Will North Yorkishire County Council's new unitary authority prioritise rural buses?

LAST week James Buick, of Northallerton, wrote about the new unitary council for North Yorkshire.

We put forward a proposal to government about structures which was accepted without modification, but policies can only be made by any new council following the election in May 2022. He asks for a simple answer Yes or No about more frequent bus services. My view is unequivocal – Yes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But only the new 90 Members can agree that policy, but it’s hard to see how carbon zero targets will be achieved without reducing carbon in transport, both by reducing commercial vehicle and private car emissions, and increasing the use of public transport.

Will North Yorkishire County Council's new unitary authority prioritise rural buses?

Part of our devolution requests to government, a key part of reforming local government, includes enhancing public transport. Presently North Yorkshire County Council is piloting a demand responsive option, which appears to be working well.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHY the obsession with rail? Aren’t reliable local bus services going to be the best way to reduce carbon emissions? Unfortunately, Yorkshire does not have them.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.