North Yorkshire Mayor got good value for money on new logo - Yorkshire Post Letters
David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, was criticised recently for spending over £31,000 on branding and a logo for our new combined authority. A new image was required, planned for and came in under budget.
The loudest complaints came from the mayor's opposition, who are clearly sore at having to work with a Labour politician in what they consider to be their North Yorkshire.
The Conservative’s group leader in York, the Tories mayoral contest loser Councillor Keane Duncan and the right wing Independent Councillors who prop up the Conservatives in North Yorkshire, all excitedly mention the cost at any opportunity, but they seem to have forgotten that North Yorkshire County Council spent £394,000 rebranding as North Yorkshire Council and that’s a lot of council taxpayers money to remove a C.
The national Conservative party replaced their freedom torch logo with an oak tree in 2006 and spent £40,000 on the design, the equivalent of £74,000 at today's prices.
When seen in context it looks like our Mayor got good value.
