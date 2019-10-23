Northern rail services will get back on track with return of British Rail – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

THE response of Grant Shapps, the new Transport Secretary, to Tom Richmond seems to offer greater promise of action than we have been accustomed to for some time (The Yorkshire Post, October 19).

There seems to be a chance that Northern will actually become a true ‘public service’. Though simple enough, at Westminster this term has been regressively losing its meaning for the last 30 years.

We’re still not allowed to use the wicked ‘N’ word; we must now refer to ‘Operator of Last Resort’. A bit of a mouthful; why not (properly funded) ‘British Rail’?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

IF a hospital surgeon had a one in two success rate, he would be sacked. If only one in two pupils passed exams, the teacher would go. Why, therefore, do executives at Northern, like MD David Brown and his deputy Richard Allan, stay in post when just one in two trains are on time? I don’t get it. An explanation from Northern please.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I, TOO, am encouraged by the words of Grant Shapps – could it be that he has been shamed into action by the threat of unflattering comparisons to his predecessor Chris Grayling? Surely not?