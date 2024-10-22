Not fair to fine motor dealers for a lack of electric vehicle uptake - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

How is it fair on motor dealers for the Government to fine them thousands of pounds for every car sold that is not electric. You can’t force people to buy something they don’t want.

People are not stupid and are starting to realise that just because they are repeatedly told that electric vehicles are ‘greener’ than fossil fuelled ones, all that is happening is swapping one form of transport that is apparently bad for us and the planet for another form that causes different pollution problems. As do other ‘green’ forms of energy production.

Rather than fine dealers, maybe they should have to provide customers with a breakdown of what ecological damage is done by all vehicles they offer for sale so the public can decide what they want to buy.

An electric car plugged into an EV charging point. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

If electric vehicles lose out then perhaps their makers need to go back to the drawing board.