All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Nothing short of a complete restructure will save the crumbling NHS - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Professor Keyvan Moghissi, Emeritus Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Swanland, East Yorkshire.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Those of us who have worked or have been involved in the NHS practically since its birth (in my case just short of 70 years) wonder which NHS, NHS England is referring to, on whose website the following statement is made, and I quote: “…since 1948, the NHS has always, evolved and adapted to meet the needs of each successive generation”.

This alone indicates how out of touch NHS England is and how, once again, the propaganda machinery of politicians (the Government) is hard at work to make us, the public, believe that there is cause for celebration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please, NHS England, tell us: What is there to celebrate about a service which has such long waiting lists that a substantial number of people (never disclosed) are dying whilst waiting on the list?

Most Popular
A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward in London. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA WireA general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward in London. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward in London. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

What is celebratory about an NHS service when the morale of the staff, due to shortage of cash in their pockets, is at such a low level that they have to resort to strikes.

Strikes are not only one group of workers but practically all staff who are on the front line of the service, such as nurses, ambulance drivers and even junior doctors.

The website boasts that the NHS: “Treating over a million people a day…Today 9 in 10 agree that health care should be free of charge, more than 4 in 5 agree that care should be to everyone, and the NHS makes them most proud to be British”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What this abuse in massage of statistics calls for is: Tell us the number of people who need treatment and are not receiving it.

What population was sampled, of what age group, where and by which independent body?

Day in and day out we are exposed to the quick turnover of patients in hospitals due to technical advances.

But once patients are discharged, they enter into the black hole of quasi non-existent social and community care services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once upon a time the NHS had family doctors in primary care. Now the service is covered mostly by ‘Dr Who’s?’ whose receptionists attempt to ‘triage’ before one can even speak to a doctor.

Let’s face it, we have no NHS.

We have an inflated management structure; NHS Trusts whose role has become to find a cheap agency to contract for services.

Nothing short of complete restructuring will save the crumbling of our once national treasure.

Every reorganisation has produced more cracks in the once solid structure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mother of all reorganisations was in the 1980s with the introduction of monetarism and managerialism.

In my view, and that of many of my contemporaries, that reorganisation was an earthquake, the cracks of which can never be fully repaired.

Some of us in our capacity as experienced consultants tried hard to draw attention to the irreparable damage which that reorganisation would cause, but our voices fell on deaf ears and many consultants were ostracised.

The current NHS is a mish mash of agencies which purport to look after patients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We do, however, celebrate the devotion of those healthcare workers who struggle but do not receive the pay they deserve.

Related topics:NHSEast YorkshireYorkshire PostGovernment